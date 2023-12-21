Volato Group Inc (SOAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOAR is 0.58.

The public float for SOAR is 3.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOAR on December 21, 2023 was 267.35K shares.

SOAR) stock’s latest price update

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.69 in comparison to its previous close of 4.45, however, the company has experienced a -24.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOAR’s Market Performance

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has experienced a -24.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -63.68% drop in the past month, and a -63.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.59% for SOAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.14% for SOAR’s stock, with a -62.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOAR Trading at -62.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -63.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAR fell by -24.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Volato Group Inc saw -61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAR

Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.