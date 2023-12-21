Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has plunged by -2.01 when compared to previous closing price of 6.47, but the company has seen a -9.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that 2023 turned out to be a good year for technology services participants due to artificial intelligence. In 2024, digitization, driven by emerging trends, is likely to take center stage.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The public float for SEAT is 48.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on December 21, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT’s stock has seen a -9.43% decrease for the week, with a -17.77% drop in the past month and a 2.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for Vivid Seats Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.79% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw -13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Hoya Topco, LLC, who sale 23,575,000 shares at the price of $6.24 back on Dec 12. After this action, Hoya Topco, LLC now owns 0 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $147,108,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Jonathan Miles, the Chief Technology Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 2,915 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Wagner Jonathan Miles is holding 85,501 shares at $20,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.