Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 24.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Vishay (VSH) introduces five new optocouplers for industrial applications in a bid to boost its optoelectronics portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for VSH is 125.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of VSH was 1.28M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 4.49% rise in the past month, and a -2.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for VSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.35% for VSH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. saw 10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from LUDOMIRSKI ABRAHAM, who sale 75,049 shares at the price of $23.84 back on Dec 18. After this action, LUDOMIRSKI ABRAHAM now owns 61,313 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., valued at $1,789,168 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., sale 23,834 shares at $21.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $501,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Equity return is now at value 17.11, with 8.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.