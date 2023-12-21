Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) has decreased by -4.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-06 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $VIR #JPM2024–Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Vir’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days. About Vir Biotechnology Vi.

Is It Worth Investing in Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VIR is at 0.39.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VIR is 88.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume for VIR on December 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

VIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has seen a -4.47% decrease in the past week, with a -1.94% drop in the past month, and a 5.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for VIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for VIR’s stock, with a -43.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIR Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $24.66 back on Jun 30. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 1,315,351 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc, valued at $443,916 using the latest closing price.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Vir Biotechnology Inc, sale 700 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd is holding 16,684,041 shares at $17,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Equity return is now at value -31.41, with -25.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.