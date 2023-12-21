Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock Records 14.10% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, URBN stock has gone down by -1.32%, with a monthly decline of -1.00% and a quarterly surge of 14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for URBN’s stock, with a 13.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for URBN is 58.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.86% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.78M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has decreased by -3.03 when compared to last closing price of 37.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-16 that Urban Outfitters’ namesake brand is struggling, with sales down in the third quarter. However, the clothing company’s other brands are performing relatively well.

URBN Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.81. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Equity return is now at value 14.34, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.