Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 7.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.

The public float for UNM is 193.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNM on December 21, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 44.76. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Unum (UNM) closed the most recent trading day at $45.32, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session.

UNM’s Market Performance

Unum Group (UNM) has experienced a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.13% rise in the past month, and a -10.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for UNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Unum Group saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 8,188 shares at the price of $42.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 54,318 shares of Unum Group, valued at $347,114 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 3,750 shares at $49.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 46,334 shares at $183,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 13.49, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unum Group (UNM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.