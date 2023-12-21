United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has dropped by -2.77 compared to previous close of 574.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Coming into 2023, most economic pundits were calling for a recession. However, a resilient economy proved the doubters wrong, leading to an impressive market performance, with the S&P 500 up over 20% year-to-date.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86.

The public float for URI is 67.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URI on December 21, 2023 was 759.12K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has seen a 5.30% increase in the past week, with a 18.33% rise in the past month, and a 28.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for URI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.42% for URI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $525 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $505.64. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 57.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Kelly Terri L., who sale 630 shares at the price of $480.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Terri L. now owns 6,249 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $302,413 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals, Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $475.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 6,379 shares at $6,728,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.