Understanding the 8.37% Volatility Levels of Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s (VIGL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has gone down by -2.20% for the week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month and a -36.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.37% for VIGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for VIGL stock, with a simple moving average of -52.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VIGL is also noteworthy at 1.78.

The public float for VIGL is 12.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume of VIGL on December 21, 2023 was 95.89K shares.

VIGL) stock’s latest price update

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, at 3:50 p.m. E.T.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIGL Trading at -32.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw -71.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Nov 20. After this action, Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana now owns 207,687 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.