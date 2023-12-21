Understanding the 8.04% Volatility Levels of Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s (NRGV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has gone down by -6.33% for the week, with a -12.66% drop in the past month and a -24.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.04% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -15.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRGV is also noteworthy at 0.51.

The public float for NRGV is 75.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.29% of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on December 21, 2023 was 864.86K shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 2.17. However, the company has seen a -6.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Laurence Alexander – Chief Marketing Officer Robert Piconi – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jan Kees van Gaalen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Christopher Ellinghaus – Siebert Williams and Shank Thomas Boyes – TD Cowen Noel Parks – Tuohy Brothers Operator Good day, and welcome to the Energy Vault Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

NRGV Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc saw -33.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 21,063 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Dec 12. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 583,969 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, valued at $40,989 using the latest closing price.

van Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M, the Chief Financial Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc, sale 17,991 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that van Gaalen Johannes Cornelis M is holding 582,009 shares at $35,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -31.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.