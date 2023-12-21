Understanding the 7.69% Volatility Levels of Theriva Biologics Inc’s (TOVX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has gone down by -3.68% for the week, with a 22.00% rise in the past month and a 6.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.69% for TOVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for TOVX’s stock, with a -11.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TOVX is 16.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOVX on December 21, 2023 was 44.41K shares.

TOVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) has decreased by -7.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:TOVX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Shallcross – Chief Executive and CFO Dr. Manel Cascalló – General Director, European Subsidiary Dr. Vince Wacher – Head, Corporate and Product Development Conference Call Participants James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Theriva Biologics, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

TOVX Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5746. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc saw 20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOVX starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 250,000 shares of Theriva Biologics Inc, valued at $9,703 using the latest closing price.

SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the CEO and CFO of Theriva Biologics Inc, purchase 26,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A is holding 236,000 shares at $16,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

Equity return is now at value -36.18, with -26.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.