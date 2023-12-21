Understanding the 2.91% Volatility Levels of Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s (ALGM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone up by 2.46%, with a monthly gain of 4.38% and a quarterly plunge of -5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Allegro Microsystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.61% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82.

The public float for ALGM is 73.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on December 21, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.66 in relation to its previous close of 30.82. However, the company has experienced a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed at $30.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGM Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.23. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Nargolwala Vineet A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nargolwala Vineet A now owns 302,161 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $27,840 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $27.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 16,711 shares at $9,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Equity return is now at value 26.46, with 22.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.