Understanding the 2.01% Volatility Levels of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s (SBS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 11.54% gain in the past month, and a 19.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.09% for SBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.37.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SBS is 683.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on December 21, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has dropped by -1.20 compared to previous close of 14.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Sabesp’s significant steps toward privatization, including the approval of privatization guidelines and a follow-on model, have boosted confidence in the company’s prospects. In Q2, Sabesp reported robust financial results, with recurring EBITDA increasing significantly year-over-year. Sabesp’s current valuation, with the potential for reduced cost of capital and improved long-term operating performance as a private sector company, suggests significant upside potential.

SBS Trading at 14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 10.75, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.