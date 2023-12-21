Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has gone up by 1.69% for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a 44.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for UGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for UGP’s stock, with a 44.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) is 13.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UGP is 1.61.

The public float for UGP is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On December 21, 2023, UGP’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has increased by 2.66 when compared to last closing price of 5.26.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 123.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 6.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.