Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) is above average at 5.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The public float for TKC is 873.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKC on December 21, 2023 was 310.40K shares.

TKC) stock’s latest price update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC)'s stock price has declined 0.21% in relation to previous closing price of 4.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Turkcell has successfully managed its business in the face of high and persistent inflation in Turkey. The company's Q3/2023 financial results showed revenue growth exceeding inflation, leading to margin expansion and a surge in earnings. Turkcell's valuation appears cheap compared to the Communications Sector, but macro risks in the Turkish economy remain.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC’s stock has risen by 5.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly drop of -3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for TKC’s stock, with a 5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKC Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Equity return is now at value 57.53, with 15.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.