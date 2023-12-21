Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has increased by 26.16 when compared to last closing price of 12.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that Triumph Group Inc.’s stock TGI, -0.89% was up by 3% in premarket trading on Thursday after it agreed to sell its 700-employee Triumph Product Support unit to AAR Corp. AIR, -1.83% for $725 million. AAR Corp. said the transaction will generate estimated tax benefits currently valued at $80 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 2.73.

The public float for TGI is 75.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for TGI on December 21, 2023 was 982.38K shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI’s stock has seen a 29.97% increase for the week, with a 42.80% rise in the past month and a 105.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for Triumph Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.68% for TGI’s stock, with a 50.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 59.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +44.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +29.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 47.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Quigley Thomas A. III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Quigley Thomas A. III now owns 36,766 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $21,388 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 51,787 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.