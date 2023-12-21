TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.59.

The public float for TREX is 107.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.94% of that float. The average trading volume for TREX on December 21, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 80.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Improving inflation and stable interest rates are likely to contribute to the construction sector, going forward. Let’s check why investors are more inclined to DFH, STRL, BLD, IBP and TREX this year.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has risen by 8.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.24% and a quarterly rise of 29.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for TREX Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.88% for TREX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at 25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.60. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 92.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.