TransUnion (TRU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.74 in relation to its previous close of 68.67. However, the company has experienced a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-11-15 that The company expects to deliver $120 to $140 million of annualized operating expense savings and a $70 to $80 million capital expenditure reduction in 2026 relative to 2023 levels.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58.

The public float for TRU is 192.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on December 21, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) has seen a -2.48% decrease in the past week, with a 10.24% rise in the past month, and a -10.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for TRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for TRU’s stock, with a -3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $81 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.81. In addition, TransUnion saw 16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MONAHAN THOMAS L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, MONAHAN THOMAS L now owns 19,071 shares of TransUnion, valued at $103,421 using the latest closing price.

Zukauckas Linda, the Director of TransUnion, purchase 2,350 shares at $43.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Zukauckas Linda is holding 7,781 shares at $102,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.