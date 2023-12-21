Trading Update: ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Stock Endures 14.77% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has seen a -7.96% decrease in the past week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month, and a -33.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.77% for PIXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.11% for PIXY’s stock, with a -84.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.27.

The public float for PIXY is 4.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for PIXY on December 21, 2023 was 495.75K shares.

PIXY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has increased by 6.30 when compared to last closing price of 5.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock price has been one of the best-performing companies this week. The shares surged by more than 43% on Thursday followed by another 38% in the pre-market session.

PIXY Trading at -26.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw -98.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc, valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -50.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.