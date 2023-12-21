Trading Update: NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Stock Endures 1.89% Monthly Volatility

The stock of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has gone down by -4.55% for the week, with a -13.85% drop in the past month and a 5.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for NTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for NTES’s stock, with a 3.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 17.49x. The 36-month beta value for NTES is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The public float for NTES is 625.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on December 21, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 103.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Tap top-ranked Otter Tail (OTTR), Rollins (ROL), DaVita (DVA) and NetEase (NTES) — that come from top-ranked sectors too — should realize the ongoing Fed-induced Santa Claus rally in 2023.

NTES Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.50. In addition, NetEase Inc ADR saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Equity return is now at value 24.28, with 15.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.