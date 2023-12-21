Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.83relation to previous closing price of 89.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that TZOO, GLPG, BBVA, TW and STNE have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 52.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for TW is 113.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on December 21, 2023 was 987.18K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stock saw a decrease of 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.33% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for TW’s stock, with a 14.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.36. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Hult William, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $90.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hult William now owns 182,888 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $3,166,348 using the latest closing price.

Zucker Scott, the Chief Admin. and Risk Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 3,048 shares at $95.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Zucker Scott is holding 29,719 shares at $291,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.