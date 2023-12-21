Torm Plc (TRMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has increased by 2.13 when compared to last closing price of 29.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that TORM’s 20% dividend has moderate levels of coverage and justifies ownership despite near-term risks. Global realignment of trade flows has increased international demand for shipping of refined products, driving up ton-miles and charter rates. Refining capacity closures in developed countries have created a need for imports, increasing shipping demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is above average at 3.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.11.

The public float for TRMD is 33.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMD on December 21, 2023 was 583.38K shares.

TRMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Torm Plc (TRMD) has seen a 11.67% increase in the past week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month, and a 11.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for TRMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for TRMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, Torm Plc saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Equity return is now at value 46.65, with 25.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Torm Plc (TRMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.