Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOL is 1.61.

The public float for TOL is 106.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on December 21, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 103.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Stocks like Dream Finders Homes (DFH), Lennar Corporation (LEN), D.R. Horton (DHI) and Toll Brothers (TOL) are likely to benefit in the near term as mortgage rates are declining.

TOL’s Market Performance

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has experienced a 5.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.66% rise in the past month, and a 38.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.79% for TOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $93 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.21. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 104.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $105.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 298,415 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $4,201,721 using the latest closing price.

Parahus Robert, the President & COO of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 25,444 shares at $90.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Parahus Robert is holding 24,689 shares at $2,306,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 11.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.