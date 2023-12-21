The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.

The public float for NCTY is 2.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCTY on December 21, 2023 was 41.54K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.95 in comparison to its previous close of 7.79, however, the company has experienced a 42.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY’s stock has risen by 42.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.53% and a quarterly rise of 42.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.90% for The9 Limited ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.76% for NCTY’s stock, with a 24.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCTY Trading at 54.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +42.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, The9 Limited ADR saw 67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Equity return is now at value -227.57, with -100.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.