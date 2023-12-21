The Volatility of Kopin Corp.’s (KOPN) Stock: A 15.97% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has gone up by 15.97% for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a 35.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.10% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.09% for KOPN’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is 2.36.

The public float for KOPN is 106.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 21, 2023, KOPN’s average trading volume was 384.19K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) has increased by 1.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Kopin Corp.’s CEO, Michael Murray, has boosted operational efficiency and increased orders from customers through restructuring and focus on customer relationships. Kopin is developing innovative display technologies and AI-powered solutions for AR/VR wearables, including NeuralDisplay, which adapts to users’ environment. The company has secured significant military contracts and has a positive book-to-bill ratio, indicating strong demand and potential for revenue growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KOPN Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5520. In addition, Kopin Corp. saw 34.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from FAN JOHN C C, who purchase 23,293 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 17. After this action, FAN JOHN C C now owns 5,531,099 shares of Kopin Corp., valued at $31,446 using the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the Director of Kopin Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,507,806 shares at $31,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Equity return is now at value -59.97, with -37.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.