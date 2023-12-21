The Volatility of Constellation Brands Inc’s (STZ) Stock: A -3.10% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has seen a -3.10% decrease in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a -8.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for STZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for STZ’s stock, with a -2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) is above average at 28.76x. The 36-month beta value for STZ is also noteworthy at 0.96.

The public float for STZ is 169.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of STZ on December 21, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

STZ) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has dropped by -2.50 in relation to previous closing price of 241.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Constellation Brands (STZ) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $292 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.33. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Sands Family Foundation, who sale 102,152 shares at the price of $241.84 back on Nov 08. After this action, Sands Family Foundation now owns 409,077 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $24,704,697 using the latest closing price.

Sands Family Foundation, the Member of 10% owner group of Constellation Brands Inc, sale 170,563 shares at $242.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Sands Family Foundation is holding 511,229 shares at $41,406,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Equity return is now at value 16.15, with 6.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.