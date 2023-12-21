The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Treasure Global Inc’s (TGL) Stock

The stock of Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has gone down by -7.12% for the week, with a -60.93% drop in the past month and a -61.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.37% for TGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.48% for TGL’s stock, with a -88.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.58.

The public float for TGL is 11.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGL on December 21, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

TGL) stock’s latest price update

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, “Treasure Global,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 11-13, 2023.

TGL Trading at -61.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -57.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1179. In addition, Treasure Global Inc saw -94.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from TEO CHONG CHAN, who purchase 1,057,519 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 30. After this action, TEO CHONG CHAN now owns 2,661,714 shares of Treasure Global Inc, valued at $187,181 using the latest closing price.

TEO CHONG CHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc, purchase 121,802 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that TEO CHONG CHAN is holding 1,725,997 shares at $101,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Equity return is now at value -331.08, with -146.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.