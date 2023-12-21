The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Revolve Group Inc’s (RVLV) Stock

The stock of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has gone up by 8.83% for the week, with a 21.23% rise in the past month and a 43.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.97% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.66% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 4.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is 41.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVLV is 2.11.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RVLV is 39.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.81% of that float. On December 21, 2023, RVLV’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has plunged by -3.33 when compared to previous closing price of 18.61, but the company has seen a 8.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-30 that Revolve has a disruptive, AI-based model that gives it an edge over other fashion retailers. Sales and profits are down, but its core customers are still increasing their engagement.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at 24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.59. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Equity return is now at value 8.52, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.