The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s (KTTA) Stock

In the past week, KTTA stock has gone down by -38.66%, with a monthly decline of -12.85% and a quarterly plunge of -37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.31% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for KTTA’s stock, with a -36.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KTTA is at 0.72.

The public float for KTTA is 14.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for KTTA on December 21, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -38.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company’s shares experienced major volatility on Tuesday. Investors watching KTTA stock will note that it closed out Tuesday up less than 1%.

KTTA Trading at -23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares sank -13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA fell by -38.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3414. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp saw -56.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp, valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Equity return is now at value -41.49, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.