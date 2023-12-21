The -8.98% Simple Moving Average of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s (PNW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, PNW stock has gone down by -8.31%, with a monthly decline of -1.38% and a quarterly plunge of -9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for PNW stock, with a simple moving average of -8.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49.

The public float for PNW is 113.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PNW was 921.27K shares.

PNW) stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 72.68. However, the company has seen a -8.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Pinnacle West (PNW) is expected to further benefit from its long-term investment plan, clean power generation and expanding customer base.

PNW Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.40. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Smith Robert Edgar, who sale 1,610 shares at the price of $75.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, Smith Robert Edgar now owns 9,178 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $122,280 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 1,484 shares at $79.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 6,750 shares at $118,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 2.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.