The -13.88% Decline of Symbotic Inc’s (SYM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has gone up by 1.33% for the week, with a 37.54% rise in the past month and a 64.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.12% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for SYM’s stock, with a 38.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09.

The public float for SYM is 34.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.33% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SYM was 1.26M shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has plunged by -9.32 when compared to previous closing price of 56.36, but the company has seen a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $56.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.89. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 328.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 94,917 shares at the price of $50.60 back on Dec 14. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 1,197 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $4,803,264 using the latest closing price.

KRASNOW TODD, the Director of Symbotic Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $52.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KRASNOW TODD is holding 0 shares at $208,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.