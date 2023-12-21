The -13.88% Decline of S&W Seed Co’s (SANW) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SANW stock has gone up by 9.07%, with a monthly decline of -11.24% and a quarterly plunge of -29.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.17% for S&W Seed Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for SANW’s stock, with a -45.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) is above average at 2.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.

The public float for SANW is 40.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SANW on December 21, 2023 was 61.87K shares.

SANW) stock’s latest price update

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW)’s stock price has soared by 13.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that Mark Herrmann, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

SANW Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5796. In addition, S&W Seed Co saw -61.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who sale 260,756 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Feb 07. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 2,776,209 shares of S&W Seed Co, valued at $446,284 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of S&W Seed Co, sale 119,244 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 1,336,741 shares at $204,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Equity return is now at value 21.67, with 9.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, S&W Seed Co (SANW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.