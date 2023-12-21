The -13.88% Decline of Iron Mountain Inc.’s (IRM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen a 0.27% increase in the past week, with a 7.59% gain in the past month, and a 10.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for IRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for IRM’s stock, with a 16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.94.

The public float for IRM is 289.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.97% of that float. The average trading volume for IRM on December 21, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.03 in comparison to its previous close of 68.73, however, the company has experienced a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.88. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $66.65 back on Dec 13. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $700,292 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $65.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $693,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.