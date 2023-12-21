The -13.88% Decline of Home Bancshares Inc’s (HOMB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HOMB stock has gone up by 1.25%, with a monthly gain of 12.09% and a quarterly surge of 18.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Home Bancshares Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.03% for HOMB’s stock, with a 13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) is 12.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOMB is 1.13.

The public float for HOMB is 187.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On December 21, 2023, HOMB’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 25.44. However, the company has seen a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that CONWAY, Ark., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it expects to release Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on January 18, 2024. Following this release, management will conduct a conference call to review these earnings at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOMB Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Hickman James Pat, who sale 100 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hickman James Pat now owns 11,590 shares of Home Bancshares Inc, valued at $2,503 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Robert H Jr, the Director of Home Bancshares Inc, sale 4,970 shares at $20.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Adcock Robert H Jr is holding 1,145,074 shares at $100,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.