The -13.88% Decline of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR’s (BBVA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BBVA stock has gone down by -2.02%, with a monthly decline of -0.28% and a quarterly surge of 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for BBVA’s stock, with a 16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 6.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.

The public float for BBVA is 5.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBVA on December 21, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has soared by 1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 8.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BBVA Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR saw 49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 16.31, with 1.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.