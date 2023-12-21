The 11.04% Simple Moving Average of Ecolab, Inc.’s (ECL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a 5.34% gain in the past month, and a 13.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for ECL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 45.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

The public float for ECL is 253.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECL on December 21, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.01 in comparison to its previous close of 196.84, however, the company has experienced a -1.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Companies that consistently increase their dividends perform better than those that don’t. The article provides insights on upcoming dividend increases for investors to consider. With two weeks left, it’s last call for dividend increases for 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $210 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.41. In addition, Ecolab, Inc. saw 33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Marsh Laurie M, who sale 11,917 shares at the price of $191.41 back on Dec 04. After this action, Marsh Laurie M now owns 20,538 shares of Ecolab, Inc., valued at $2,281,081 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab, Inc., purchase 800 shares at $191.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MacLennan David is holding 16,070 shares at $153,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Equity return is now at value 16.58, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.