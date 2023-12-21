Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) is above average at 33.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The public float for TRNO is 83.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRNO on December 21, 2023 was 645.50K shares.

The stock price of Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 63.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Terreno Realty Corporation owns and operates industrial real estate properties across 6 U.S. coastal markets. The company’s portfolio is well-diversified and its operating results have been consistently strong. However, the dividend yield is low and the shares are trading at a large premium to NAV.

TRNO’s Market Performance

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has experienced a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.35% rise in the past month, and a 8.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for TRNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.52% for TRNO’s stock, with a 6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.16. In addition, Terreno Realty Corp saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from Weston Melinda, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $62.06 back on Dec 14. After this action, Weston Melinda now owns 15,683 shares of Terreno Realty Corp, valued at $93,090 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON LEROY E, the Director of Terreno Realty Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $58.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that CARLSON LEROY E is holding 34,871 shares at $293,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Equity return is now at value 6.22, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.