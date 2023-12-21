Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) has gone down by -5.41% for the week, with a 12.90% rise in the past month and a -71.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.97% for TBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for TBIO’s stock, with a -76.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TBIO is also noteworthy at 1.63.

The public float for TBIO is 8.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.69% of that float. The average trading volume of TBIO on December 21, 2023 was 241.94K shares.

TBIO) stock’s latest price update

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -5.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

TBIO Trading at -42.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.48%, as shares surge +16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3934. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc saw -70.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc, valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc, sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -39.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.