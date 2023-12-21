Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. However, the company has seen a -0.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and NTT (NTTYY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) is above average at 19.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VIV is 1.66B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIV on December 21, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.16% and a quarterly increase of 20.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for VIV’s stock, with a 23.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.