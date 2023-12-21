TE Connectivity Ltd’s (TEL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TEL stock has gone up by 0.45%, with a monthly gain of 5.52% and a quarterly surge of 12.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for TE Connectivity Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) is above average at 23.01x. The 36-month beta value for TEL is also noteworthy at 1.39.

The public float for TEL is 310.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on December 21, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 141.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings call reveals mixed results, with strong automotive sales and robust cash flow, but flat sales and a decline in Commercial Transportation business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence but faces challenges such as market weaknesses and rising input costs. Financially, TE Connectivity has shown resilience and potential for long-term growth, with steady revenue growth and expanding profit margins. The stock is undervalued compared to peers, offering potential for price appreciation.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $144 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.45. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 15,772 shares at the price of $141.27 back on Dec 19. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $2,228,110 using the latest closing price.

CURTIN TERRENCE R, the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 15,773 shares at $141.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that CURTIN TERRENCE R is holding 70,741 shares at $2,232,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.