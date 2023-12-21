Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.78 in relation to its previous close of 1.44. However, the company has experienced a 13.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ACR, PLAB, RYI, SHOP and TGB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 18, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) is above average at 42.17x. The 36-month beta value for TGB is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for TGB is 279.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of TGB on December 21, 2023 was 763.09K shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stock saw an increase of 13.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.82% and a quarterly increase of 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.36% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2555. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.