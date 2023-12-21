Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) has dropped by -10.38 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for SNPX is 20.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SNPX was 739.82K shares.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX’s stock has seen a 4.59% increase for the week, with a 0.04% rise in the past month and a -7.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for Synaptogenix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for SNPX’s stock, with a -58.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2636. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -77.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.