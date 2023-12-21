Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has increased by 0.37 when compared to last closing price of 10.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that NRG Energy (NRG), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Suzano (SUZ), Cboe Global (CBOE) and Arch Capital (ACGL) are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from as Fed Buoyed the ongoing Santa Claus rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is 4.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUZ is 1.11.

The public float for SUZ is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On December 21, 2023, SUZ’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has seen a 3.80% increase for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a -0.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for Suzano S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for SUZ’s stock, with a 15.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.