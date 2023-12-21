Stryker Corp. (SYK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) is above average at 42.76x. The 36-month beta value for SYK is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The public float for SYK is 355.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SYK on December 21, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 291.98. However, the company has seen a -3.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Products stocks have likely encountered both Haemonetics (HAE) and Stryker (SYK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

SYK’s Market Performance

SYK’s stock has fallen by -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly rise of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Stryker Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for SYK’s stock, with a 1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $345 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYK Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYK fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.75. In addition, Stryker Corp. saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYK starting from Datar Srikant M., who sale 500 shares at the price of $298.22 back on Dec 01. After this action, Datar Srikant M. now owns 3,816 shares of Stryker Corp., valued at $149,112 using the latest closing price.

Berry William E Jr, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Stryker Corp., sale 573 shares at $292.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Berry William E Jr is holding 2,909 shares at $167,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYK

Equity return is now at value 15.04, with 6.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Stryker Corp. (SYK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.