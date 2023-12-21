Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s (SFM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has gone down by -1.99% for the week, with a 15.76% rise in the past month and a 16.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for SFM’s stock, with a 24.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.42.

The public float for SFM is 101.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.99% of that float. The average trading volume for SFM on December 21, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.64relation to previous closing price of 48.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is benefiting from strategic initiatives, including omni-channel solutions, expanding customer base and focus on private-label products.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.37. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 47.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from McGlinchey David, who sale 109,881 shares at the price of $46.17 back on Dec 07. After this action, McGlinchey David now owns 24,130 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $5,072,689 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 12,457 shares at $46.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 8,328 shares at $573,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Equity return is now at value 23.56, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.