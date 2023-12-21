SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (MSAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.19.

The public float for MSAI is 2.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of MSAI was 24.29K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

MSAI) stock’s latest price update

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MSAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -61.58 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -75.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MSAI’s Market Performance

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (MSAI) has experienced a -75.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -75.63% drop in the past month, and a -75.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.27% for MSAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -75.42% for MSAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.66% for the last 200 days.

MSAI Trading at -75.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.92%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSAI fell by -37.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp saw -74.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSAI

Equity return is now at value -1.82, with -1.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (MSAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.