Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) Stock Faces 0.80% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SOVO stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 1.19% and a quarterly plunge of -2.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.49% for Sovos Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for SOVO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for SOVO is at 0.01.

The public float for SOVO is 49.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.57% of that float. The average trading volume for SOVO on December 21, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 22.17. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Food – Natural Foods Products sector have probably already heard of Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc saw 53.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Hall Christopher W., who sale 67,284 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Dec 06. After this action, Hall Christopher W. now owns 311,350 shares of Sovos Brands Inc, valued at $1,477,644 using the latest closing price.

Hermida Yuri, the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc, sale 40,837 shares at $21.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Hermida Yuri is holding 308,506 shares at $884,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Equity return is now at value -2.78, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.