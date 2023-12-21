SOS Limited ADR (SOS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 1.26.

The public float for SOS is 299.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for SOS on December 21, 2023 was 99.43K shares.

SOS) stock’s latest price update

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-19 that The prominent digital excavator announced a buyout. It is purchasing two Bitcoin mining facilities for just under $180 million.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS’s stock has risen by 26.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.32% and a quarterly rise of 18.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for SOS Limited ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.55% for SOS’s stock, with a 6.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOS Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares surge +24.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS rose by +26.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, SOS Limited ADR saw 67.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Equity return is now at value -45.37, with -40.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOS Limited ADR (SOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.