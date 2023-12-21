Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s (SQM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SQM stock has gone up by 3.07%, with a monthly gain of 6.78% and a quarterly plunge of -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.67% for SQM’s stock, with a -14.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 1.06.

The public float for SQM is 142.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.81% of that float. The average trading volume for SQM on December 21, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has plunged by -3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 57.98, but the company has seen a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Emerging economies are undoubtedly a good alternative to consider when making investments. By investing in emerging markets stocks, we can obtain exponential returns due to the great capacity for growth that these companies can have within these developing economies.

SQM Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.34. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Equity return is now at value 60.09, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.