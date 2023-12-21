Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 47.24, but the company has seen a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that After a rocky 2022, there are finally signs that growth stocks are rebounding in 2023. While many investors got burned last year when high-flying tech names crashed, now could be the perfect time to look at promising, overlooked growth stocks with upside potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMAR is also noteworthy at 0.87.

The public float for SMAR is 130.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on December 21, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen a 2.20% increase in the past week, with a 11.35% rise in the past month, and a 16.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for SMAR’s stock, with a 9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMAR Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.30. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw 18.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Godbole Pete, who sale 1,210 shares at the price of $46.97 back on Dec 18. After this action, Godbole Pete now owns 45,854 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $56,834 using the latest closing price.

Godbole Pete, the CFO & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 3,996 shares at $45.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Godbole Pete is holding 47,064 shares at $180,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.