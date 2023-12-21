SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70.

The public float for SLG is 64.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on December 21, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has increased by 0.37 when compared to last closing price of 45.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that One of the best ways to protect your portfolio, and generate consistent income is buying REITs with monthly dividends. Even better, with interest rates likely to come down in the new year, REITs may become even more attractive.

SLG’s Market Performance

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has seen a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.80% gain in the past month and a 22.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for SLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.64% for SLG’s stock, with a 47.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLG Trading at 28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +38.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.11. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw 36.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from MATHIAS ANDREW W, who sale 176,960 shares at the price of $32.08 back on Nov 02. After this action, MATHIAS ANDREW W now owns 6,049 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $5,676,877 using the latest closing price.

BURTON EDWIN T III, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 6,800 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURTON EDWIN T III is holding 89 shares at $233,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Equity return is now at value -10.32, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.